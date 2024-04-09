Citigroup Increases AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $50.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AZEK. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZEK from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.84.

AZEK Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $50.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AZEK has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.59.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $240.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. Research analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $589,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,184,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,702,690.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $589,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,184,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,702,690.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,671,501.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,721.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,212,712 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AZEK

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

