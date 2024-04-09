Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

CSCO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.52.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Emprise Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 240,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 17,034 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 21,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

