Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down to $4.29

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.29, but opened at $4.20. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 373,362 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIFR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Cipher Mining Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $43.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.73 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after buying an additional 177,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 18.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 379,931 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $9,901,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 208.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after buying an additional 1,483,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,968,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 564,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

