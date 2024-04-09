Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CIFR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,901,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,836 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 964,326 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 1,738.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 610,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,460,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.90 and a beta of 2.22. Cipher Mining has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $43.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.73 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. Analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

