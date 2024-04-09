Churchill Downs’ (CHDN) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $137.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.63.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,125. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $106.45 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.92.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The company had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 181.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

Featured Articles

