Chesnara plc (CSN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 15.61 on May 28th

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.61 ($0.20) per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $8.36. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Chesnara Stock Performance

Shares of Chesnara stock opened at GBX 284.74 ($3.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £429.53 million, a PE ratio of -841.18 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 259.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 261.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24, a quick ratio of 38.06 and a current ratio of 2.38. Chesnara has a 1 year low of GBX 242.70 ($3.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 300 ($3.80).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Carol Hagh bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of £26,800 ($33,919.76). Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Chesnara

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through UK, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

