Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target Lowered to $112.00 at Truist Financial

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $119.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHK. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHK

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $90.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $91.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.71.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.95 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $623,000. Readystate Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.