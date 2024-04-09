Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Gap Up to $27.05

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.05, but opened at $28.00. Chemours shares last traded at $27.62, with a volume of 165,469 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.89.

Chemours Stock Up 1.9 %

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average is $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -64.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,324,000 after acquiring an additional 932,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,196,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,800,000 after acquiring an additional 612,071 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after acquiring an additional 254,243 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

