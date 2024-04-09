Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Down 1.1%

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $71.49 and last traded at $71.59. Approximately 1,143,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,508,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.65.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $128.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 108,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 113,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,201,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 42,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

