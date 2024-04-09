CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th.

CF Bankshares has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

CF Bankshares Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CFBK opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71. CF Bankshares has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in CF Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 1,661.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,660 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 522,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFBK

CF Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.