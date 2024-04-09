Centurion Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (CNT)

Centurion (CNT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One Centurion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Centurion has a market cap of $53,670.41 and approximately $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centurion has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Centurion

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official message board is medium.com/@centurioncoin. Centurion’s official website is centurionlab.info. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin.

Centurion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.00071077 USD and is up 2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

