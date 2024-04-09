CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after purchasing an additional 299,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,431,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $71.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.56. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2163 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

