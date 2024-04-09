Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.40

Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 96080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Central Puerto Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.66. Central Puerto had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $193.03 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Puerto

About Central Puerto

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lifted its stake in Central Puerto by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 760,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Central Puerto by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Central Puerto by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 357,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 46,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Central Puerto by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.