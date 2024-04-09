Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.40

Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 96080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.
Central Puerto Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.43.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.66. Central Puerto had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $193.03 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
About Central Puerto
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
