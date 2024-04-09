CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives $30.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.73.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.
Shares of CNP opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.91.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.
