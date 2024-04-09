Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam decreased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets comprises approximately 1.9% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tobam’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $21,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 377,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,492,000 after purchasing an additional 49,216 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 316.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $2,944,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $6,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.37. 710,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price target (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.36.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

