Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.89.

CAT traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $184.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.36. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

