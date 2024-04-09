Casper (CSPR) Price Tops $0.0365 on Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $435.25 million and $10.04 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,515,095,411 coins and its circulating supply is 11,925,272,574 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,514,055,008 with 11,924,281,205 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03754203 USD and is up 3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $9,935,511.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

