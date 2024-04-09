Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Busey Bank

Busey Bank decreased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 19.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in Carrier Global by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 489,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,209,000 after acquiring an additional 59,308 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $2,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

Shares of CARR opened at $57.86 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.67. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

