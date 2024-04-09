Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Cardlytics stock opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 43.56% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $89.17 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $170,577.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,849.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $4,690,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,023,676 shares in the company, valued at $80,717,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,460 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $170,577.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,355 shares in the company, valued at $976,849.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,427 shares of company stock worth $736,095. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,012,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,317,000 after buying an additional 53,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cardlytics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,856,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 269,375 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Cardlytics by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,436,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 337,252 shares during the period. Worldly Partners Management LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Worldly Partners Management LLC now owns 1,157,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 161,108 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Cardlytics by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,125,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 137,059 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

