Cardano (ADA) Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00000865 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $21.23 billion and approximately $503.63 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.36 or 0.05073367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00068177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00010520 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00023300 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00016186 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00015782 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,771,024,608 coins and its circulating supply is 35,606,434,361 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.