Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.25

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.25 and last traded at C$9.20, with a volume of 340794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.01.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$9.00 price objective on Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.56.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.31. The firm has a market cap of C$6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$481.57 million during the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. Analysts expect that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.400463 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. Also, Director Gordon James Bell bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,140.00. 17.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

