CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

CSTR opened at $20.10 on Friday. CapStar Financial has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $418.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.46.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.11 million during the quarter. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Analysts predict that CapStar Financial will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CapStar Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.

