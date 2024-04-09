Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC)

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Vincerx Pharma Stock Down 13.9 %

VINC stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. Vincerx Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $102.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VINC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,374,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 238,733 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 44.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

