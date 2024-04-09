Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Trading Down 7.5%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) was down 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.68 and last traded at C$12.75. Approximately 773,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,505,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.28 to C$4.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$1.49 to C$6.70 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WEED

Canopy Growth Price Performance

About Canopy Growth

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.28. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.63.

(Get Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.