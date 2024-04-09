Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$120.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$113.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$105.73.

Shares of CNQ traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$109.79. 836,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,426,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$117.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$93.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$89.84. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$69.83 and a 52-week high of C$110.35.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.20. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of C$9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.4656696 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.49, for a total value of C$203,527.00. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$97,204.88. Also, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.49, for a total value of C$203,527.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 331,663 shares of company stock worth $32,438,948. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

