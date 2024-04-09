Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Position Reduced by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich cut its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,412. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The company has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.61.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.638 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.71.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

