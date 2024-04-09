California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Price Target Cut to $23.50 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.50 to $23.50 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

California BanCorp Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CALB opened at $21.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. California BanCorp has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.92.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 18.96%. Research analysts predict that California BanCorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of California BanCorp

In other news, EVP Scott Alexander Myers sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $63,279.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,075 shares in the company, valued at $495,451. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALB. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in California BanCorp in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in California BanCorp in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in California BanCorp by 68.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in California BanCorp by 55.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in California BanCorp by 6,685.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. 59.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California BanCorp Company Profile

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to businesses and professionals in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

