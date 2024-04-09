Caledonia Investments PLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Caledonia Investments PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 870,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises 7.6% of Caledonia Investments PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Caledonia Investments PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Fastenal worth $56,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% in the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.4% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAST stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,531,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,316. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $79.04.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

