Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.45.

Shares of CZR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.60. The stock had a trading volume of 625,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,367. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.81. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $621,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $112,358,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 938.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,345,000 after acquiring an additional 942,621 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,024,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,826,000 after acquiring an additional 916,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,167,000 after acquiring an additional 901,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

