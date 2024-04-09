Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,857 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Cactus worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cactus in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 886.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cactus stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.54. 94,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.96. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.37.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $274.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.56 million. Cactus had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WHD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

