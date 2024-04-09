Cabaletta Bio (CABA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ: CABA):

4/5/2024 – Cabaletta Bio had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2024 – Cabaletta Bio had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – Cabaletta Bio had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2024 – Cabaletta Bio had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – Cabaletta Bio had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

CABA stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $18.82. 1,116,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,858. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $215,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

