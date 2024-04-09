Cabaletta Bio (CABA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ: CABA):
- 4/5/2024 – Cabaletta Bio had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/4/2024 – Cabaletta Bio had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2024 – Cabaletta Bio had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/22/2024 – Cabaletta Bio had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2024 – Cabaletta Bio had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Cabaletta Bio Price Performance
CABA stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $18.82. 1,116,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,858. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $215,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.
