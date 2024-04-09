Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Price Target Raised to $16.25

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $12.75 to $16.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BYRN. TheStreet upgraded Byrna Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Byrna Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Byrna Technologies Trading Up 13.3 %

Shares of BYRN opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $340.42 million, a PE ratio of -53.46 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37. Byrna Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Herbert Hughes sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $62,904.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Byrna Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 34.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 17.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 17,573.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Featured Stories

