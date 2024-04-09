Busey Bank Trims Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Busey Bank lowered its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,583,609,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,506,000 after buying an additional 3,062,038 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,220,441,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,087,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,602,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,862,000 after purchasing an additional 797,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $103.06 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $103.08. The company has a market cap of $145.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.61.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

