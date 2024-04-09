Busey Bank Trims Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Busey Bank trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $74.46 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.80.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

