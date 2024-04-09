Busey Bank Sells 752 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Busey Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $2,201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,919,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,240,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $230.59 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.90 and a 200-day moving average of $193.76.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.19.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

