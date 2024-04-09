Busey Bank Sells 410 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Busey Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,253 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $160.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.69.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

