Busey Bank Sells 157 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Busey Bank decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $370,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,453,000 after buying an additional 2,999,494 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,571,000 after buying an additional 2,442,203 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,289 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $98.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $100.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Melius assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Otis Worldwide

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.