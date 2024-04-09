Busey Bank Invests $479,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Busey Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 892.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $301.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.31 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $292.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.97.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $2,009,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,993 shares in the company, valued at $11,074,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $4,502,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,951,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,162,963.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $2,009,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,993 shares in the company, valued at $11,074,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 903,175 shares of company stock worth $260,284,196. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

