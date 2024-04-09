Busey Bank Invests $367,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Busey Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $234,116,000 after acquiring an additional 556,178 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $98,687,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.58.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $244.92 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $264.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.14 and its 200-day moving average is $216.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.