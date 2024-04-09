Busey Bank Has $867,000 Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Busey Bank cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $287.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.14. The company has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

