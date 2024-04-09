Busey Bank Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Busey Bank lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,948,000 after purchasing an additional 135,766 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 270.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after purchasing an additional 49,642 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

VTEB stock opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.83. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

