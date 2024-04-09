Busey Bank Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Busey Bank lessened its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $3,284,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,260,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,468,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $621.89 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $335.10 and a 1 year high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $573.09 and a 200-day moving average of $499.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.