Busey Bank Has $1.04 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Busey Bank lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after buying an additional 385,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.