Busey Bank Decreases Stock Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Busey Bank reduced its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Crane were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Crane by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crane by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Crane by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Crane Price Performance

NYSE:CR opened at $137.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.08. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $139.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

