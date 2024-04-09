Busey Bank Decreases Holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Busey Bank decreased its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNMD. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,294. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. Mind Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $765.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

