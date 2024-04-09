Busey Bank Buys 88 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Busey Bank increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,372.7% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 804,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,345,000 after buying an additional 771,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 41,946.7% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 602,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,295,000 after buying an additional 601,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $440.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $436.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.87. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $309.89 and a 52 week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.