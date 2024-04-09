Busey Bank Buys 268 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Busey Bank raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 303,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,734,000. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.97.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.4 %

BX stock opened at $129.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.47 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.89. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.92 and a fifty-two week high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,133.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

