BSW Wealth Partners Has $260,000 Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Infosys were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFY opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.76.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

