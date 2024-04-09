BSW Wealth Partners Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

BSW Wealth Partners trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BDX opened at $241.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $229.85 and a one year high of $287.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.05%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

