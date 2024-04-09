BSW Wealth Partners Acquires New Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.96, for a total transaction of $125,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.96, for a total value of $125,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 356,994 shares of company stock valued at $100,780,362. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ANET opened at $297.53 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $307.74. The company has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.81.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

